SHREVEPORT, La. - Former Shreveport mayor and council member Robert Warren "Bo" Williams has died at 84-years-old.
Williams served the City of Shreveport as council member for District E from 1990-1994 and as mayor from 1994-1998.
Williams was also a long-time member of Summer Grove Baptist Church where he served as deacon.
A Celebration of Bo’s life will be held on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 2500 Southside Dr., Shreveport, Louisiana. Visitation with friends and family will be held at 12:30 p.m. with a memorial service following at 1:30 p.m. Burial will be at Centuries Memorial Park in Shreveport, Louisiana.