SHREVEPORT, La.- A Louisiana attorney is planning to file a lawsuit on behalf nearly a dozen former Shriners Hospital employees.
Last week, several staffers at Shriners were fired for refusing to get the Covid vaccine.
In a statement, G. Shelly Maturin II, a civil rights and personal injury attorney in Lafayette, announced he’s representing “at least ten of the terminated nurses.
Maturin also said, “the egregious and lawless actions of Shriners cannot be allowed to stand. Governmental agencies and private industry are running amuck, and reigning tyranny upon the citizens of Louisiana, and battle lines have been drawn.”
Maturin told KTBS 3 that no lawsuit has been filed yet, but one will be filed at the appropriate time.