SHREVEPORT, La. – A federal grand jury in Shreveport has indicted a former Shreveport Police Department lieutenant for wire fraud.
Jeffrey L. Peters, 55, of Shreveport, is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and five counts of wire fraud. The indictment alleges that on or about Jan. 6, 2020, and continuing through at least Jan. 19, 2021, Peters and others knowingly conspired to defraud the City of Shreveport out of funds which were designated to pay SPD officers.
Peters is accused of claiming overtime for which he had not worked and received payments for unworked overtime under the Community-Based Crime Reduction Program (CBCR).
According to the indictment, Peters and a fellow SPD officer fraudulently obtained the money by creating and submitting falsified Reports of Overtime to the SPD. The reports stated Peters had worked overtime hours for the SPD.
Officer 1 would also submit the fake reports, which Peters would approve as his supervisor. As part of the scheme, Peters also created and submitted activity reports to the SPD which falsely claimed Peters and Officer 1 were working assignments together in Shreveport’s police District 3, which was located in downtown Shreveport and the surrounding area, including the SPD Headquarters.
The indictment alleges Peters submitted in excess of 50 false reports of overtime and gained almost $13,000 in payments.
Additionally, while Peters claimed overtime in District 3, he was actually not working and was instead at various bars and restaurants in Shreveport and Bossier. These establishments were all located outside District 3.
The CBCR is administered by the U.S. Department of Justice and seeks to reduce crime and improve community safety in distressed, high-crime neighborhoods. As part of the program, CBCR awards grants to local and tribal communities to be used for, among other things, overtime for police officers. Officers at SPD were entitled to collect 1.5 times their regular rate of pay under the CBCR.
If convicted, Peters faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.
The case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Justice-Office of Inspector General and the Internal Revenue Service–Criminal Investigations, and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Seth D. Reeg.