SHREVEPORT, La. – Trial started Monday in federal court for a former Shreveport police officer accused of assaulting a man he arrested.
Dylan Hudson, 35, of Shreveport, is accused in a 2021 indictment of willfully depriving an individual of his right to be free from the use of unreasonable force during an arrest.
But in an unusual twist, the man Hudson is accused of injuring won’t testify against him. That’s because the man, only identified as M.T., died on Nov. 11 in a traffic accident, according to court documents.
In its trial brief, the government said Hudson punched M.T. in the face and head, kneed him in the stomach, tased him in the face and head, pistol-whipped him in the head, slammed his head into the ground and kicked him in the face.
The encounter happened on Aug. 5, 2019 around 8 a.m. as Hudson and two other SPD officers were dispatched to a trespassing/loitering call at a Shreveport liquor store. The suspect was not described as armed and dangerous, not was there any information about him being a threat.
Hudson saw M.T. walking about a half-mile away from the store and pulled over to detain him. M.T. initially complied but attempted to run away when ordered to put his hands on the hood of the patrol unit. Surveillance video from a nearby motel shows Hudson responded by punching M.T. in the head, the government said.
As M.T. fell down, Hudson punched him in the head a second time and drive his knee into his stomach. A second officer grabbed M.T. and placed him on the ground, the trial brief states.
The three officers made M.T. lay on the ground to handcuff him. M.T. "non-violently resisted," the government said, by stiffening his arms and at times tucking them under his chest. Two of the officers gave M.T. verbal commands and pulled on his arms and hands, as Hudson "made a different choice," as he repeatedly struck and tased M.T. in the head, according to the court document.
Over 2-1/2 minutes, Hudson shocked M.T., stomped on him, held a pistol against his head, slammed his head into the concrete, used his loaded gun to pistol-whip the back of M.T.’s skull and delivered a second round of shocks to his head, the government said.
“The defendant’s repeated use of potentially-lethal force shocked and scared his fellow officers,” the government’s brief states.
Hudson stepped away to use his radio and when he returned M.T. was on his side. Hudson put his radio back on his belt, planted his feet and kicked M.T. in the face, the government said.
The kick “stunned” a small group of medical office workers who had been alerted to M.T.’s calls for help and watched the arrest unfold. The officers cuffed M.T. about two minutes later.
The government’s case, expected to last three to four days, will include testimony from Hudson’s fellow officers, the civilians present during the arrest, SPD trainers who taught Hudson and videos of the incident.
Should Hudson take the stand, the government said it will be prepared to impeach him by using prior inconsistent statements and omissions from his arrest report, use-of-force report and statements to SPD internal affairs investigators.
In his trial brief, defense attorney Eric Johnson said he planned to call an occupational therapist who treated Hudson following his encounter with M.T. Hudson also may be called to testify, but that depends on the government’s case.
Still at issue Monday morning was the admissibility of a recorded statement M.T. gave to Shreveport police detectives 11 days after the incident and whether it contained hearsay and if excluding the interview would violate Hudson’s right to confront witnesses against him.
In a memorandum opinion, U.S. Chief Judge Maurice Hicks Jr. said M.T.’s statements did not fall within the hearsay exception and are not admissible. He also determined Hudson’s Sixth Amendment right to confront witnesses against him will not be violated by the exclusion of M.T.’s statements to SPD. However, Hicks said he would hear arguments prior to the start of the trial on whether the statements could be admitted under a residual hearsay exception rule.