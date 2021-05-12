SHREVEPORT, La. -- A former Shreveport police officer who's awaiting trial following an accusation of excessive force in an arrest last year is behind bars again following a separate investigation.
Christopher McConnell, 35, surrendered to the Caddo Correctional Center Wednesday morning on a warrant issued by the Shreveport Police Department for malfeasance in office. He was still in jail at 4:30 p.m. with a bond set at $7,500.
Shreveport police spokeswoman Sgt. Angie Wilhite said the investigation stemmed from a 2019 traffic stop by McConnell on a business parking lot on Linwood Avenue. Wilhite did not have details on what prompted SPD to look into the traffic stop.
McConnell was fired by SPD in May 2020.
He and seven other SPD officers are awaiting trial on felony malfeasance charges from a traffic stop in Shreveport in June 2020. All were indicted by a Caddo Parish grand jury.
They are accused of using excessive force against two men at the conclusion of a chase for a traffic violation. The officers are alleged to have pulled the driver out of the vehicle then hit, kicked and tased him. The passenger was allegedly punched through an open truck window while his hands were held by other officers. Both men suffered injuries.