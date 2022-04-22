SHREVEPORT, La. -- A former Shreveport Police officer has been arrested following a use of force incident in late January.
Raheem Roque reported that he committed policy violations during a use of force encounter. After supervisors reviewed the incident it was forwarded to the Violent Crimes Unit, which immediately launched an investigation.
Following the preliminary investigation, Chief Wayne Smith set a hearing to terminate Roque; however, Roque resigned prior to the hearing.
Detectives got a warrant for Roque Thursday, charging him with one count of malfeasance. Bond was set at $10,000.
Roque surrendered to authorities at the Caddo Parish Correctional Center Friday morning.
Roque was employed by the Shreveport Police Department from February 2019 until April 18.
No other information can be released at this time as the criminal investigation is ongoing.