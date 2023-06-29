SHREVEPORT, La. – A former Shreveport police officer has been convicted of assaulting a man during an arrest almost four years ago.
Dylan Hudson was convicted Thursday afternoon on a charge of depriving a man of his rights by using force during an arrest.
This is Hudson's second appearance before a federal jury. The first trial in December ended in a mistrial when the jury deadlocked on its decision.
The government pursued a second trial, which got underway Tuesday.
Hudson was indicted in 2021 in an incident that happened on Aug. 5, 2019 when he and other officers responded to a trespassing/loitering call at a Shreveport liquor store.
Hudson punched Markeil Tyson in the face, kneed him in the stomach, tased and pistol-whipped him in the head, slammed his head in the ground and kicked him in the face. Tyson was not considered armed and dangerous.
The arrest was captured on surveillance camera from a nearby motel and by cell phone from civilians who saw what was happening.
Tyson did not testify. He died in a traffic accident on Nov. 11.