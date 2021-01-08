SHREVEPORT, La. – A Shreveport police officer fired in December following a second controversial social media post has filed suit against his former employer and the civil service board seeking reversal of a prior disciplinary action.
Sgt. Brent Mason filed the lawsuit two days after his dismissal, but that’s not what the court petition is based on. Instead, Mason is appealing a decision on Dec. 9 by the Shreveport Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board where he was suspended without pay for a social media post made in the spring of last year.
According to his petition, Mason said a complaint was filed against him on May 20 with the Police Department’s Internal Affairs regarding something he posted on his personal social media page. Mason didn’t provide details about the post; however, KTBS has previously reported Mason, a training officer, said the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody was a mistake in technique – not murder.
A disciplinary hearing was held July 10, which led to Mason being suspended without pay. On Dec. 9, Mason appealed his suspension to the civil service board but was denied.
Mason alleges his first amendment rights were violated. He’s asking the court to reverse the board’s Dec. 9 decision and reinstate him with full retroactive pay.
Sources inside the SPD told KTBS Chief Ben Raymond fired Mason on Dec. 27 after receiving another complaint about a social media post Mason made in October about woman’s actions during early voting.
KTBS was told Mason’s firing was automatic since 90 days is the maximum an officer can be put on leave in a calendar year. Raymond expects Mason will appeal his firing to the civil service board.
In a brief written comment to KTBS, Mason said this about his dismissal, “It’s all politics.”
Mason’s lawsuit was filed on Dec. 29 by his attorney Dhu Thompson. The defendants’ attorneys were served this week.