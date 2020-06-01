SHREVEPORT, La. – A former Shreveport police officer who sold anabolic steroids in the local area won’t spend any more time in jail and instead will serve out his punishment on probation.
Brian Skinner was sentenced Thursday during a video conference in U.S. District Court in Shreveport to four years of probation. He also was ordered to immediately pay a $4,700 fine and $100 special assessment to the Crime Victim Fund.
Skinner pleaded guilty in April to conspiracy to distribute anabolic steroids in connection with an indictment returned in November. The indictments stemmed from an investigation of several area law enforcement officers who were involved in illegal steroids sales and use.
Skinner admitted to obtaining anabolic steroids over a two-year period from Brant Landry, a physical therapist and acquaintance he met at a Bossier gym. Landry, 39, along with former Bossier Parish School Board member Mike Mosura, 44, were indicted last year for their parts in the scheme to sale steroids in the Shreveport-Bossier City area.
Both pleaded guilty and were scheduled to be sentenced Thursday. However, court minutes reflect the sentencing date was pushed to Aug. 21.
While Skinner won’t spend time behind bars for his crime, he did spend several months in jail beginning in February after he violated a no-contact court order to stay away from potential witnesses in his case. He was released in April during the COVID-19 crisis and ordered to quarantine at home for 14 days. He was ordered to home confinement until his sentencing.
At the time, U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Foote noted the sentencing range for Skinner’s crime was zero to six months, which did not require imprisonment.
Skinner’s co-defendant, former Bossier sheriff’s deputy Jonathan Colgin, 36, pleaded guilty in April to a felony for his role in concealing a federal crime in connection with the steroid scheme. He is free on bond and will be sentenced Aug. 14.