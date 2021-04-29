SHREVEPORT, La. -- A former Shreveport police officer has been indicted by a federal grand jury for assaulting someone he arrested, acting U.S. Attorney Alexander Van Hook said Thursday in a news release.
Dylan Hudson, 34, of Shreveport, is accused in the indictment of willfully depriving an individual of his right to be free from the use of unreasonable force during an arrest.
RELATED REPORT: Shreveport officer caught on camera kicking suspect in head
Hudson made his initial appearance in U.S. District Court and pleaded not guilty. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison.
Hudson was initially arrested on a state charge of malfeasance in office in August 2019 in connection with the same case. He's pleaded not guilty and the case is still pending in Caddo District Court.
Hudson appeared in Caddo court on April 13. His case was continued to May 19. A trial date of Sept. 13 was set.
The federal indictment on the assault charge alleges that on August 5, 2019, Hudson, while acting in his official capacity as an officer of the Shreveport Police Department, used unreasonable force against an arrestee by punching him in the face and head, kneeing him in the stomach, tasing him in the neck and head, pistol-whipping him in the head, slamming his head into the ground, and kicking him in the face.
The indictment further alleges that Hudson’s assault caused bodily injury to the arrestee and that the assault involved the use of dangerous weapons (a Taser, a pistol and a shod foot).
The case is being investigated by the FBI and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Mary J. Mudrick and DOJ Civil Rights Attorney Thomas Johnson.