UPDATE posted April 20:
SHREVEPORT, La. – The former Shreveport police officer who pleaded guilty Thursday to an anabolic steroids conspiracy is under a mandatory 14-day quarantine at his home following his release from jail.
Brian Skinner, 44, was jailed on Feb. 26 and sought release even before his plea. Skinner cited the COVID-19 pandemic and difficulty to maintain social distancing in a prison environment as reasons for seeking release.
U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Foote agreed Skinner’s incarceration put him at risk of contracting the virus; however, that was not the main reason she agreed to let him out on his original $25,000 bond.
Skinner was jailed because he violated a court order to not talk to potential case witnesses. That issue has been resolved with his plea, although a no-contact order remains in place, Foote said.
Also, Foote noted that Skinner, who will be sentenced May 27, is “likely" in a zero to six month sentencing range, which does not require imprisonment.
“He has served nearly two months already, and there is the possibility that the custodial sentence has already been satisfied in this case,” Foote said. “The court is not bound by this preliminary observation but finds that it is a significant factor in favor of release."
Skinner was among a number of area law enforcement officers under investigation for illegal steroid sales and use. He and his co-defendant, former Bossier Parish Deputy Jonathan Colgin, were indicted on Nov. 3 on charges of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute anabolic steroids. Colgin was also charged with misprision of a felony.
Colgin entered a not guilty plea on Dec 4. But Foote noted in her order releasing Skinner that Colgin “intends to enter a guilty plea.”
A separate court docket entry dated April 2 states deadlines for pretrial submissions in Colgin’s case were suspended “in light of the signed plea agreement.”
Skinner has admitted to obtaining anabolic steroids over a two-year period from Brant Landry, a physical therapist and acquaintance he met at a Bossier guy. Skinner also sold the drugs.
Landry, 39, along with former Bossier Parish School Board member Mike Mosura, 44, were indicted last year for their parts in the scheme to sale the steroids in the Shreveport-Bossier City area. Both have pleaded guilty and will be sentenced on May 28.
Skinner will remain on home confinement until his sentencing. He can only leave for medical or legal appointments. He must communicate with his probation officer on a daily basis.
ORIGINAL STORY posted April 17:
SHREVEPORT, La. – Brian Skinner, 44, a former Shreveport police officer, pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute anabolic steroids, U.S. Attorney David Joseph announced Friday in a news release.
Following the plea hearing, Skinner was released to home incarceration. He will be sentenced May 27 and faces up to 10 years in prison and a $500,000 fine.
In his plea, Skinner admitted from January 2016 to May 2018 he obtained anabolic steroids on multiple occasions from Brant Landry, a physical therapist and acquaintance he met at a Bossier City gym. In addition to getting the steroids from Landry for himself, Skinner also sold them to a third party.
"Besides his own criminal conduct, Skinner failed in his duty as a law enforcement officer to report Landry’s steroid trafficking and related activity to the appropriate authorities," Joseph said in the release.
Skinner and his co-defendant, former Bossier Parish Deputy Jonathan Colgin, were indicted on Nov. 3 on charges of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute anabolic steroids.
Colgin was also charged with misprision of a felony. Colgin entered a not guilty plea on Dec 4.
Skinner's case is connected to former Bossier Parish School Board member Mike Mosura, 44, and Landry, 39. Mosura and Landry pleaded guilty in August to a scheme to distribute anabolic steroids in the Shreveport-Bossier City area from January 2016 to May 2018. They will be sentenced on May 28.
The DEA, High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) Task Force and Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Earl M. Campbell and Jessica D. Cassidy are prosecuting case.