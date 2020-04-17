SHREVEPORT, La. – Brian Skinner, 44, a former Shreveport police officer, pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute anabolic steroids, U.S. Attorney David Joseph announced Friday in a news release.
Following the plea hearing, Skinner was released to home incarceration. He will be sentenced May 27 and faces up to 10 years in prison and a $500,000 fine.
In his plea, Skinner admitted from January 2016 to May 2018 he obtained anabolic steroids on multiple occasions from Brant Landry, a physical therapist and acquaintance he met at a Bossier City gym. In addition to getting the steroids from Landry for himself, Skinner also sold them to a third party.
"Besides his own criminal conduct, Skinner failed in his duty as a law enforcement officer to report Landry’s steroid trafficking and related activity to the appropriate authorities," Joseph said in the release.
Skinner and his co-defendant, former Bossier Parish Deputy Jonathan Colgin, were indicted on Nov. 3 on charges of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute anabolic steroids.
Colgin was also charged with misprision of a felony. Colgin entered a not guilty plea on Dec 4.
Skinner's case is connected to former Bossier Parish School Board member Mike Mosura, 44, and Landry, 39. Mosura and Landry pleaded guilty in August to a scheme to distribute anabolic steroids in the Shreveport-Bossier City area from January 2016 to May 2018. They will be sentenced on May 28.
The DEA, High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) Task Force and Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Earl M. Campbell and Jessica D. Cassidy are prosecuting case.