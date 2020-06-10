SHREVEPORT, La. – A former Shreveport police officer serving probation for a federal drug crime will draw his state retirement following a vote Tuesday by the civil service board.
But to be clear, board chairman, Sgt. Michael Carter said, “We did not let Brian Skinner retire. We approved a request for certification by vote put forth by the mayor.”
Skinner pleaded guilty April 16 to distributing anabolic steroids in connection with an indictment returned in November. The indictments stemmed from an investigation of several area law enforcement officers who were involved in illegal steroids sales and use.
Mayor Adrian Perkins submitted a personnel action form on April 17 to the civil service board seeking approval of Skinner's retirement. The form, which is required before the board can take action, was also signed by Police Chief Ben Raymond.
The form states: “Employee retired after serving 20 years and 9 months of service with the department.”
“From our point of view, he retired with 20 years 9 months. Whether he was convicted or not, his retirement is separate” from SPD, Carter said.
Skinner, 44, will have to reach 50 years of age before he can draw a check. Even though he retired before reaching the 25-year mark, he became vested in the system at 20 years, Carter explained. Skinner will receive a percentage of his ending annual salary.
Skinner was sentenced on May 27 to four years’ probation and ordered to pay $4,800.