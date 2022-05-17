SHREVEPORT, La. - Mayor Adrian Perkins' administration wants to turn a huge, empty building downtown into a revenue-producing sports venue.
It's the old Expo Hall along Clyde Fant Parkway. It was later leased out to the film industry under the name Stageworks.
It's now going to become the Shreveport Indoor Sports Complex. That's after $4.7 million in renovation work.
"I foresee a lot of youth sports coming downtown and playing in our center. We'll have community events there, as well. So I see it bringing a bunch of people downtown, which is a good thing for us," Mayor Perkins said.
The improvements will include a new wooden floor, covering 48,000 square feet. That's room for multiple courts for basketball and volleyball. Even pickleball is mentioned.
Perkins says the facility is projected to generate $300,000 in net revenue annually. And he says there's an added benefit for local families.
"They hate all the traveling that they have to do to compete in these tournaments. This gives us an opportunity for our local volleyball layers, basketball players to play right here at home and for us to attract people to the area," Perkins said.
It's hoped the renovation will be finished by next summer. The city's SPAR office will manage it. And the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission will help lure teams from out of town for competitions.
Perkins says money for the project comes out of surplus in the general fund, along with $1.1 million in an insurance settlement from water damage following last year's winter storm.