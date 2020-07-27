BATON ROUGE, La. — Former state Rep. Frankie Howard passed away over the weekend.
Friends said Howard was hospitalized recently with COVID-19. He was 81 years old.
Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a statement Monday he was "deeply saddened" to learn of Howard's death.
“I had the pleasure of serving with Frankie in the House of Representatives, and his love for the people of our state and especially his district was evident every day. He genuinely cared for his constituents, and his desire to make life better for them motivated him to work hard on their behalf. I ask everyone around our state to join Donna and me in prayer for his family and all who knew and loved him," Edwards said.
The governor will order flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Howard at the State Capitol and other state buildings on the day he is laid to rest.
Howard was a Republican member of District 24, which includes Natchitoches, Sabine and Vernon parishes. He was first elected in 2007 and won re-election two more times. Term limits prohibited him from seeking another term.
Prior to his state service, Howard was the sheriff of Vernon Parish. He made a run for Sabine Parish sheriff last fall but failed to make the run-off.
"He served our parish for 15 years as a deputy sheriff, prior to being elected sheriff in 1976. His career as sheriff spanned 24 years, culminating in his retirement in 2000. Never one to be inactive, he successfully ran for election to the House of Representatives in 2008. This district covered portions of Natchitoches, Sabine and his home parish of Vernon. He term limited and was embarking on retirement in January of this year," Craft said.
Howard was an "old school politician known for rising early in the morning to start his day," said Craft, adding, "I’m proud to have known him since my early childhood years. It was my privilege to be his successor as sheriff and to have been his friend.