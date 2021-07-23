SHREVEPORT, La. – The former owner of a tax preparation business will spend 27 months in prison following her sentencing Friday in federal court for tax fraud charges.
U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Foote also sentenced Angelena Adams, 52, of Princeton, to a year of supervised release and restitution totaling $188,328, acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook said in a news release.
Adams was indicted in May 2020 and pleaded guilty on March 15 to making and subscribing to a false return.
Adams worked in the tax return preparation business from 2008 through 2015. Beginning in 2012 and continuing through 2015, Adams opened and operated Angie’s Tax Service, a tax return preparation business in Ringgold.
Angie’s Tax Service prepared and submitted client tax returns electronically to the IRS. The business income from Angie’s Tax Service was deposited into Adams’ personal bank account.
Adams did not report the income from the business on her Form 1040, U.S. Individual Income Tax Return for tax years 2013, 2014 and 2015 which, as a result, educed her adjusted gross income for those tax years. On or about Oct. 15, 2014, Adams completed and filed a false tax return for tax year 2013 stating that her adjusted gross income in 2013 was $166,011, when in truth and in fact, her adjusted gross income was substantially more than that, with gross receipts totaling $702,855 during 2013 for tax return preparation.
The IRS – Criminal Investigation conducted the investigation and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica D. Cassidy prosecuted the case.