BENTON, La. – A Bossier Parish jury on Friday found a former taxi cab company owner guilty of raping a woman following a week-long trial.
The jury deliberated for less than 30 minutes before finding David Neil McFarlin, 57, guilty of second-degree rape. He was remanded into the custody of the sheriff’s office.
He faces five to 40 years when sentenced on Sept. 2.
McFarlin was arrested in August 2019 for raping a woman in a Bossier City tavern.
He is the former owner of a taxi cab company that had to undergo a transformation as part of a wrongful death lawsuit. Amy Whitham Fletcher sued McFarlin not long after her son, 12-year-old Justin Bloxom, was killed on March 30, 2010 in Stonewall.
Fletcher said McFarlin was liable because he hired Brian Horn, the man convicted of killing Justin, even though he knew Horn was a convicted sex offender.
In a settlement reached in February 2016, McFarlin agreed to pay monetary damages and change the name and look of his taxi cabs.
A DeSoto Parish jury convicted Horn in April 2014 and sentenced him to die by lethal injection. But the conviction and sentence were overturned because of a precedent set by another Louisiana case. His new trial date is pending.