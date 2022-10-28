TEXARKANA, Ark. - A former Texarkana ISD art teacher was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Bi-state jail for improper relationship between educator and student and was released on a $50,000 bond on Wednesday, according to Bowie County jail records.
Jason Ashley Delezen, 40, currently an art teacher at Richardson High School in Richardson, Texas has been placed on leave.
Delezen taught art to middle-school-aged students at TISD from Aug. 2016 to June 2019.
The alleged date of the offense was on June 22, 2019.
In a statement, TISD Police Department said, "Student safety is our number one priority and we encourage all students to report concerns they have to a trusted adult."
If convicted, Delezen faces 2 to 20 years in a Texas prison.