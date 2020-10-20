BOSSIER CITY, La. – A former shift supervisor at a youth detention center was paid for work not performed, according to an audit released Monday.
As a result, Roosevelt Rodney, 42, of Shreveport is charged with payroll theft from Johnny Gray Jones Youth Center in Bossier City. Rodney, who was arrested by Bossier City police in August, pleaded not guilty on Sept. 29 during his arraignment in Bossier District Court. He’s scheduled for a status conference on Nov. 10.
Rodney is also a former employee of Ware Youth Center in Coushatta. His alleged theft was included in release of Ware’s annual audit by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office. Ware Youth Center is the governing authority of Johnny Gray Jones Youth Center.
The Natchitoches accounting firm said in the audit that Rodney received payroll checks of about $12,210 for work not performed.
In its response, management said the alleged theft happened during a long-term vacancy in a shift manager’s position that resulted in an employee being allowed to cover multiple, consecutive shifts. Since then, all program managers have been instructed to check clock entries for times when employees clocked in for consecutive shifts. The employee’s presence can be verified via cameras.
The theft occurred in 2019 between April and Dec. 31.
Rodney is free on a $10,000 bond pending trial.