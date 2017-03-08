The Army has awarded a contract to Cubic Global Defense, Incorporated for the United States Army Forces Command that provides mission support services at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk. The amount of this action is $42,325,842.30.
U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson, a republican from Bossier City, has been advocating for funding for both Fort Polk and Barksdale Air Force Base while in Congress.
The Department of Defense posted the following release on their website:
"Cubic Global Defense Inc., San Diego, California, was awarded a $41,615,502 cost-plus-award-fee contract for mission support services at the Joint Readiness Training Center, Fort Polk, Louisiana. Bids were solicited via the Internet with one received. Work will be performed in Fort Polk, Louisiana, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 23, 2017. Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $36,445,906 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Fort Polk, Louisiana, is the contracting activity (W9124E-17-C-0005)."
Rep. Mike Johnson released the following statement:
"Louisiana’s Fourth District is home to two of our nation’s leading military installations. Both Fort Polk and Barksdale Air Force Base are critical to our military’s core mission, and I have continually promoted their importance in Washington. I am excited to see this investment coming back to our district and our state, especially as Fort Polk continues to demonstrate its value to our military. Fort Polk equips our men and women in uniform to not only fight, but to win. I am confident this contract will enhance those efforts.”