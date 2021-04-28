BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A bid to declare Louisiana a “fossil fuel sanctuary state” and bar enforcement of any federal law or regulation that could harm the industry stalled Wednesday in a House committee, amid concerns about litigation, lost revenue and other complications.
'Fossil fuel sanctuary state' bill stalls in Louisiana House
