SHREVEPORT, La. - The COVID-19 pandemic has made the lives of some foster parents more of a struggle.
Some have lost their jobs and some families say they're relying on government assistance, which right now isn't enough.
According to children minister, Meredith Hanna, several foster families in Northwest Louisiana now has at least one parent who lost their job because of the pandemic.
She said in a Facebook post that some families, even with government assistance are struggling to do things like buy groceries.
Stacy Eppers is a foster parent of seven years. She says she knows how much of challenge it is to be a foster parent in general.
However, she says during a pandemic, it's become more of struggle.
“A lot of our families that are fostering are probably experiencing food insecurity for the first time, which is unfortunately something some our kids are familiar with,” Eppers said. That’s a form of a re-traumatization as well and can bring up old feelings of insecurity in our kids that we work with as well.”
The Department of Children and Family Services and other organizations are doing their part to assist these families. Due to the pandemic, the state agency is having to change how they operate. Representatives from the DCFS say visits are virtual now.
However, they are still doing what they can to help families, by checking on them more periodically. They're partnering with other organizations to make sure foster kids get what the need.
"The biggest thing that we've done is partner with our faith-based community,” Child welfare specialist, Courtney Sander said. “The faith-based community is helping provide meals, helping provide gift cards to make sure they have the essentials that they need."
"Foster parents have stepped into this gap for a long time,” said K.C. Kilpatrick, executive director of Geaux 4 Kids. “They have over committed themselves before the pandemic happened. Now that there's a pandemic, it's a different kind of struggle. So any help is greatly appreciated."
Hanna is taking donations of grocery store gift cards to give to these families. Find out how you can donate by clicking here.
Geaux 4 Kids is accepting new item donations of essentials like soap, clothes, and shampoo. To donate, go to geauxbags.org.
For more information go to http://www.dss.state.la.us/ or http://www.louisianafosters.la.gov/.