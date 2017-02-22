A stinky situation on North Market Street this morning.
Calls came in as drivers passed over what looked and smelled like manure all across the roadway.
It isn't yet clear if the spill was a result of a lost load, or an illegal dumping.
The company responsible for the spill and the cleanup is Valley Proteins.
According to their website, the company recycles animal processing waste from the food industry.
We contacted employees on-site and the company's corporate office, but they responded saying, "We have no comment."
The mess on N. Market Street was cleaned up shortly after 9 a.m.