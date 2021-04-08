SHREVEPORT, La. – A permit has been issued to a Minnesota-based company with ties to Amazon that allows it to build a foundation for a five-story warehouse-type building.
The permit was issued to Ryan Companies US, Inc., for property on Corporate Drive which has been in the running for an Amazon facility.
According to a daily permit report, the building will be for housing of processing equipment and product storage. The foundation will hold a steel frame structure with suspended concrete floors and precast concrete walls.
The permit is for approval of the “foundation only” and has an estimated value of almost $6.4 million.
The permit report does not mention Amazon.
Property records so far don't indicate the land, referred to as the Hunter Industrial Park, has been sold by the two co-owners.
As KTBS reported three weeks ago, Ryan Companies recently solicited bids for Project Cosmeaux, which has also been referred to as Project C and Project Cosmos in other documents. Those names have been associated with the possible construction of an Amazon fulfillment center or warehouse in Shreveport.
The company set an April 1 deadline for interested local companies to submit bid proposals for work such as drywall, flooring, plumbing, HVAC, electrical, etc. Ryan Companies described the project as a five-story warehouse with office and support areas.
Ryan Companies has done construction for Amazon fulfillment centers and warehouses in other states.
A site development plan approved by the Shreveport Metropolitan Planning Commission also indicates the Corporate Drive property – located east of Twelve Mile Bayou – would be for an almost 3.4 million square-foot, five-story distribution center with loading docks, parking lot and detention ponds.
MacGregor Associates Architects is the architectural firm listed on the development application and CSRS, Inc., is the engineer. MacGregor Associates has worked with Ryan Companies in construction of other Amazon facilities.