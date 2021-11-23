SHREVEPORT, La. -- Four people have applied for consideration as the interim commissioner for District 6 on the Caddo Parish Commission.
Ernest Baylor, Steffon D. Jones, Hersey Jones and Jasmine Clinton submitted their resumes by Friday's deadline. The commission is scheduled to pick one of the candidates at its meeting Monday.
The District 6 seat was vacated earlier this month with the resignation of Commissioner Lynn Cawthorne, following his guilty plea to federal wire and income tax fraud charges.
Whomever is selected will fill the seat on a temporary basis. A special election will be called next year to fill out the remainder of the term, which ends Jan. 8, 2024.
Here's a brief look at the candidates:
Ernest Baylor
- Over 30 years of public service
- Former District 3 state representative
- Former educator
- Visual artist
- Consultant/organizer
Steffon Jones
- Shreveport Transit maintenance supervisor
- Senior pastor, New Morning Glory Baptist Temple
- Former Diesel Driving Academy campus director
- Caddo DPEC member District 6
- Community volunteer
Hersey Jones Jr.
- Ordained Baptist minister
- Cedar Grove Affirms Real Effort (CARE) vice president
- Former attorney
- Community volunteer
Jasmine Clinton
- Northwest Louisiana Sickle Cell Foundation case manager
- Fun Zone LLC CEO/owner
- Former Southern University Community Development health and human service professional
- Former Linwood Charter substitution teacher
- Former Louisiana Army National Guard human resource E-4 specialist