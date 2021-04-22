SHREVEPORT, La. -- Four people have been arrested and a fifth is being sought in connection with a forgery and counterfeit check ring being investigated by the Caddo-Shreveport Financial Crimes Task Force, Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator said Thursday in a news release.
Arrested and their charges are:
- Branden St. Clair, 31, of Shreveport, forgery
- Laken Dance, 33, of Shreveport, forgery
- Dominic Dechristofaro, 37, of Shreveport, monetary instrument abuse
- Takeyah Handy, 25, of Shreveport, forgery.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Richard Maloch, 41, for forgery.
Some of the offenders are accused of cashing forged checks in exchange for a portion of the funds. At least one suspect is accused of cashing a counterfeit check using counterfeit identification.
The loss from February to March is more than $19,000.
Caddo sheriff’s Det. Clarissa Harris investigated the cases. She said the forged checks were legitimate banking documents that a closed business had discarded but then the checks fell into the wrong hands.
The counterfeit check used the name of a legitimate business but falsified all other information to create the check.