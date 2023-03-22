BOSSIER PARISH, La. - There is big news in Bossier Parish, where four educators are advancing to the state level to compete as the 2024 Louisiana Teacher, Principal and New Teacher of the Year.
The Louisiana Department of Education has announced the 24 teachers, nine new teachers, and 24 principals that will represent their respective schools and systems across the state for the highly competitive and coveted honors.
- Benton Intermediate Band Director- Cory Craig is moving on as a Louisiana Teacher of the Year Semifinalist
- Elm Grove Middle School Principal- Michael Pedrotty is advancing as a Principal of the Year Semifinalist
- Platt Elementary First Year Teacher- Camille Cole is advancing as a finalist for New Elementary School Teacher of the year
- Airline High First Year Teacher- Brad Winstead is advancing as a finalist for New High School Teacher of the Year
All Semifinalists and Finalists will be honored at the 17th Annual Cecil J. Picard Educator Excellence Awards Gala, which will be held July 22 at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans.