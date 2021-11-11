SHREVEPORT, La. - A cold front with a line of storms stretching from southern Arkansas all the way into deep east Texas ended up producing four confirmed tornadoes according to the Shreveport National Weather Service.
Two were in Harrison county, one near Blanchard and the last was south of Ringgold.
Dual Pol Doppler Radar...Storm Relative Velocity data from the National Weather Service lines up well with the damage reports.
Here is the velocity couplet south of Scottsville in Harrison county. Green shading shows winds blowing toward Shreveport and red is away.
This next one was near Waskom.
In Caddo parish close to Blanchard, another couplet developed.
And here is the one south of Ringgold near Woodardville.
Next, the Mega 3 Storm Team Doppler Radar illustrated the common "Hook Echoes":
Here's the reflectivity image of the tornado south of Scottsville.
You can see a well defined hook near Waskom.
The tornado near Blanchard also showed up as a well defined hook as it approached I-220.
Woodardville wasn't as defined using regional radars, but still produced a EF-0 tornado.
