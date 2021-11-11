Shreveport National Weather Service Dual Pol Doppler Radar from Wednesday Evening
Shreveport National Weather Service Dual Pol Doppler Radar from Wednesday Evening

SHREVEPORT, La. - A cold front with a line of storms stretching from southern Arkansas all the way into deep east Texas ended up producing four confirmed tornadoes according to the Shreveport National Weather Service.

Storm Damage Survey Details from the Shreveport National Weather Service

Two were in Harrison county, one near Blanchard and the last was south of Ringgold.

Dual Pol Doppler Radar...Storm Relative Velocity data from the National Weather Service lines up well with the damage reports.

Storm Relative Velocity Data showing Tornado Signature south of Scottsville in South Harrison County

Here is the velocity couplet south of Scottsville in Harrison county.  Green shading shows winds blowing toward Shreveport and red is away.

Dual Pol Doppler Radar Storm Relative Velocity Data (Shreveport National Weather Service)

This next one was near Waskom.

Dual Pol Doppler Radar Storm Relative Velocity Couplet near Blanchard (Shreveport NWS)

In Caddo parish close to Blanchard, another couplet developed.

Velocity Couplet near Woodardville in BIenville, Parish (Shreveport NWS)

And here is the one south of Ringgold near Woodardville.

Next, the Mega 3 Storm Team Doppler Radar illustrated the common "Hook Echoes":

Mega 3 Storm Team Doppler Radar Image of the Tornado south of Scottsville, TX

Here's the reflectivity image of the tornado south of Scottsville.

Mega 3 Doppler Radar Reflectivity Image of a Hook Echo near Waskom

You can see a well defined hook near Waskom.

Mega 3 Storm Team Doppler Radar Image of the Hook Echo near Blanchard

The tornado near Blanchard also showed up as a well defined hook as it approached I-220.

Regional Radar Image of Tornado near Woodardville, LA

Woodardville wasn't as defined using regional radars, but still produced a EF-0 tornado.

RELATED CONTENT - Click here for the very latest MEGA 3 StormTeam forecast

STAY CONNECTED

It's easy to be weather-wise. Keep up with all of the very latest weather developments with the MEGA 3 StormTeam. Joe Haynes, Brian Fowler and Patrick Dennis are always on stand-by to help you ride out the storm and keep you and your family safe. You'll also want to arm yourself with the MEGA 3 StormTeam app available for Apple and Android devices. When necessary, look for LIVE coverage on all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices including KTBS 3.2 and ktbs.com.

Also, use #ktbswx on social media to report damage, flooding or post images and video. Please remember, SAFETY FIRST.

Report a typo on this article
1
0
0
0
0



Recommended for you

Load comments