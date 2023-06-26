KEITHVILLE, La. -- More than a week after a major storm hit the Shreveport area, people are still cleaning up.
The Four Forks area in southwest Caddo Parish - a place still reeling from a deadly tornado just months ago - is now cleaning up again.
“I think this was the worst storm so far,” said Michelle Wilson-Page whose home was hit by the storm.
Wilson-Page said she got more damage at her property from last week than from the EF-2 tornado back in December, but people in the area said they’re just tired of cleaning up after these storms.
“Very frustrating. Very frustrating, especially when you have to find another place to live for a couple of days,” said Michael Feeheley, whose cars were destroyed by the storm.
Feeheley said in December he was out of power for six days. This recent storm knocked it out for seven.
“Homeowners just came and got a list of all my food I lost, which is about $800 worth of stuff,” said Feeheley.
“It's very frustrating because a lot of them knocked out power and, you know, it's hot right now. So I had to go to my daughter's house in Shreveport,” said Wilson-Page.
At her house a tree barely missed her home, hitting her fence and pool instead.
“We have to replace our fence back there. I'm going to see if I can make an insurance claim. But there's no telling, you know, what they're going to pay for and what they're not going to pay for,” said Wilson-Page.
At Feeheley’s it destroyed two cars and damaged his home. Which will affect him long after the cleanup is over.
“The insurance is going to pay for whatever one of the vehicles it's worth, and we'll have to get down to one vehicle,” said Feeheley.
But he said it could’ve been worse.
“But we're alive. Yes. Very thankful,” said Feeheley.
Both people said they’re thankful to have power back but said cleanup will still take some time.