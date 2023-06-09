SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Parish officers arrested three Shreveport men and a juvenile for possession of illegal narcotics and/or possession of illegal firearms.
On Wednesday, CPSO Narcotics Unit and ATF Task Force conducted search warrants for an ongoing investigation and seized 3 handguns, an AR style pistol, an AK style pistol, the upper part to an AR style gun, high-capacity magazines, approximately 89 grams of marijuana, 2 digital scales, and approximately $9,000 in cash.
Further investigation led to four people being arrested at the scene.
Leon Chambers, 23, was arrested for possession of marijuana and released from the scene.
A 17-year-old juvenile was arrested and booked into the Caddo Parish Juvenile Detention Center for the unlawful handling of machine guns and being a juvenile in possession of a handgun.
Dakari Harris, 24, was arrested and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center for the unlawful handling of machine guns.
Kesean M. Johnson, 24, was arrested and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center for possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and the unlawful handling of machine guns.
According to officials, investigation is ongoing with the possibility of more arrests.