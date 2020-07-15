SHREVEPORT, La - Police are investigating a shooting at the Olde Salem Village apartment complex at 6724 Buncombe Road after one person was killed and four people shot, including a gunman.
According to Caddo 911 records, the shooting occurred just before 7 P.M. Wednesday night.
Police say they received a shots fired call about two men running around the apartment complex firing a weapon. The caller described one man as wearing a blue shirt and khaki pants. The other was described wearing a white t-shirt.
A 23 year old man was shot in both legs. He was taken to the hospital where he later died. A 36 year old man was shot in the left side and the ankle and an 11 year old boy was shot in the arm. Those injuries are non-life threatening.
Police say one of the shooters, a 19 or 20 year old man, was taken to the hospital by a private car for a gunshot wound. He is currently in surgery. Police assume his condition is serious.
Investigators are currently interviewing witnesses, taking statements and searching the apartment complex.