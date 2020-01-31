SHREVEPORT, La. - Four teenage males are recovering from their injuries after being shot Friday afternoon.
Police found the victims at the Grimmett Drive Apartments and the Northwood Apartments after they ran from the shooter around 4:45.
According to Cpl. Hines with the Shreveport Police Department the victims were taken to Ochsner LSU Health with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries.
Hines says the victims were shot once with one victim shot in the hand and another shot in the side.
Police are searching for the suspect(s).
If you have any information about the shooting contact Caddo Crimestoppers at 318-673-7373.