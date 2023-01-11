Four States Ag Expo to highlight variety of agricultural topics

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Rising grocery prices have made it more difficult for some people to keep food on the table. As a result, more people are turning to gardening to grow their own produce.
The Miller County Extension Office is offering several workshops next month aimed at helping people become more self sufficient.
The day-long ag expo will be held at the Four States Fairgrounds and will cover a wide variety of topics, from small scale fruit production to organic options for the home garden.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics, the food price index climbed more than 9 percent last April - the largest 12-month increase in 41 years.
Miller County Extension Agent Jennifer Caraway says the ag expo is a free event geared towards helping people improve themselves in the agricultural industry. She says they've recently seen a growing interest in people wanting to cultivate their own garden.
In addition to sessions on growing crops, pest control methods will be covered, too.
"Maybe mechanical or cultural control methods or even biological, so we're not just going straight for the pesticides. That is an option, but we're trying to incorporate all of those so that we use the least amount of pesticide as possible," said Caraway.
The ag expo will also include sessions with topics such as, the beef market outlook, pasture restoration and animal health tips.
Organizers say the topics are not just geared toward experienced commercial farmers, but anyone wanting to get started.
The Four States Ag Expo will be held Feb. 9 from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the Four States Fairgrounds in Texarkana, Ark.
For more information, go to Miller County Agriculture - University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Facebook page.