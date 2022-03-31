Four States Fair & Rodeo Forecast
TEXARKANA, Tx. - Sunny and nice weather is forecast for the opening weekend of the Four States Fair & Rodeo.  Highs in the 70s with sunshine is the outlook for this Friday through Sunday.

Enjoy!

