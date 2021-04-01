SHREVEPORT, La - Police are searching for four suspects they say opened fire on at a Shreveport home.
Just after 6:30 Thursday night, officers received a call about multiple shots fired on the 3000 block of Fulton Avenue.
Witnesses told police that a 4-door burgundy car pulled up to the corner of Fairy Avenue and Fulton Avenue. They say four men got out of the car wearing masks and hoods. The men then walked down halfway down the block and shot at a home.
A woman inside the home was shot once in the lower leg. She was taken to Ochsner LSU Health to be treated. She is expected to be okay.
Police say in total nine shell cases were found at the scene; six of them were found inside the home where the woman was shot.
Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 318-673-7300 #3. Those wishing to remain anonymous should contact Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.