BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Bossier City police have made a fourth arrest in a shots fired incident in May that happened in the Shady Grove neighborhood.
The arrest of Collin Seets, 18, of Haughton, connects him to that and two other separate crimes, Bossier City police said Tuesday in a news release.
Seets is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and five counts of armed robbery. Seets, who was 17 at the time of the shooting, is held in the Bossier Maximum Security Facility on a $1.35 million bond.
One of the attempted murder and armed robbery counts stemmed from a shooting that happened in the vicinity of Normand Avenue and Mike Street in Shady Grove on May 19. Police stopped a vehicle in connection with the shots fired report and took the three occupants into custody. Two guns and ammunition in the car were seized.
Shell casings were found in multiple locations. Officers determined the occupants fired their guns into the air.
No injuries were reported. No property damage was found at the time.
Lorenzo Thomas, Tyler Lewis, and Malik Washington were arrested for illegal use of weapons.
Further investigation linked Seets to the shooting, too. He's accused of firing a gun at one of the other suspects during a robbery, police said.
On May 21, detectives began an investigation into a shooting that occurred in the 600 block of Edwards Street. Police said Seets met a man there, shot him in the leg and robbed him of a piece of jewelry, a handgun and wallet.
Then detectives backed up to May 13 to a crime that took place on Plantation Drive. Seets is charged with three counts of armed robbery from that incident, police said.