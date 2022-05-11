BOSSIER CITY, La. -- A company that will supply frac sand for the local oil and gas business broke ground Wednesday morning to signal construction on a 43-acre site at The Port of Caddo-Bossier.
Performance Proppants is the parent company of the new tenant, Sunny Point Aggregates. Its sand and proppants processing facility will be located on riverfront property in an area known as Scopini Island, which is located in Bossier Parish.
Sunny Point Aggregates plans to remove 45 million tons of frac sand from an oxbow lake off the Red River. The company anticipates the project will generate 3 million tons of frac sand a year. This additional product will help to reduce costs associated with the Haynesville shale drilling.
“The Port of Caddo-Bossier checked a number of boxes that we were looking for,” said Performance Proppants’ President Bill Bowdon. “First, we can expand the site which was a critical part of our growth plan. Secondly, the future I-69 service road will give trucks carrying our products quicker access to Haynesville Shale wells. And lastly, the Port had the infrastructure we need to be successful.”
Caddo-Bossier Port Commission President Walter Bigby called the project a "win-win for the area," adding the dredging operation will create 40 new jobs while at the same time helping to alleviate flooding along the Red River.
“We are thrilled to have Sunny Point Aggregates here at The Port,” said Justyn Dixon, North Louisiana Economic Partnership president and CEO. “Each time a company grows in our region, it makes an incredible impact and speaks highly of North Louisiana. It truly takes the entire community working together to achieve in economic development. Congratulations to The Port of Caddo-Bossier and everyone else involved with this win.”
Construction of the new project should be completed in August, with operations beginning in September.