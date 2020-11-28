Economic and industrial activity may be slow across the nation right now because of Covid-19, but the oil and gas industry is cranking up in Bossier Parish.
Specifically in the Butler Hill area of Benton, Louisiana. There's some 'fracking' going on right now and in order to do 'fracking' you have to have an ample supply of water. That water is coming from Cypress Black Bayou. KTBS 3's T.W. Starr spoke with Robert Berry, Executive Director of the Cypress Black Bayou Water and Conservation District about what's going on.
"The 23rd we started pumping, which is the first in history of the lake's water being used for what the intent of what the lakes being built was for. That's what everybody needs to understand T.W., these lakes were built for agriculture, industry.... a secondary water source for the town of Benton and Bossier. And, just a small percentage 25% was supposed to be used for recreation and fishing," said Robert Berry, Executive Director of the Cypress Black Bayou Water and Conservation District.
There's been some concerns about how this might impact the water levels of the lake. Here's what Mr. Berry had to say about that....
"On 11-23 which was this past Monday at 7:15 in the morning we started pumping. The lake level at that time was 179.50. Pool stage, that's the top elevation of the spillway is 179.6. So at 179.6 you have water going across the spillway. When we started the pumping it was an inch and a quarter down from pool stage. As of this morning 11-28-20 at 7:15, with a little bit of rainfall we've had....we're at 7/8th's of an inch down from pool stage. So the lakes have actually replenished with a little bit of rainfall, even though they have been pulling," said Berry.
As of last night about 103,000 barrels of water had been pulled from the lake according to Mr. Berry. They're asking for about 250,000 barrels total to finish the job, which the hope to have completed by Sunday night or Monday morning.