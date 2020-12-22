BATON ROUGE, La. -- Watchers of KTBS-3 News know political analyst Jeremy Alford. In addition to his broadcasting work, Alford is an author, publishing among other works, “Long Shot," the story of the Louisiana’s 2015 gubernatorial race.
Now, Alford has a new project. It's one he considers his favorite -- book detailing the story of how the state's Constitution came to be, dating to a constitutional convention in 1973.
“If I told you how the current constitution came about. I don’t think you would believe me. So, I wrote a book about it," Alford said.
In his new book, "The Last Constitution," Alford tells the story of the convention.
“The early 1970’s completely changed Louisiana, and so did the constitution. It is one of the last constitutions passed by a constitutional convention in American history," Alford said.
According to Alford, it is a wild, improbable story. Consider this — a group of young, mid-level politicians took it upon themselves to create the framework for a new constitution and wrote down all their notes on a cocktail napkin.
“And that is the first document entered into the record from the constitution; a cocktail napkin from a bar in Baton Rouge," Alford said.
That convention was called by former Gov. Edwin Edwards, who writes the afterword for the book. It mirrored Louisiana’s culture; the food and music that sets the state apart.
“And our constitution is no different. It makes us an outlier in how the legislature operates, how schools are funded. We had a bill of rights, one of the first, in that constitution. It makes us unique and it is still standing today," Alford said.
Still standing, but greatly altered.
“This most recent election in November had the distinction of adding more than 200 amendments to the constitution,” said Alford. "We surpassed the 200 mark. Not many states have more amendments to their constitution than Louisiana does.”
The document they came up with in 1973 has its roots even further back.
“The 1921 constitution; this is the constitution that our current constitution replaced,” explained Alford. "It is still widely regarded as one of the worst constitutions in U.S. history.”
That constitution had duplications and spelling errors, and references to other reference books—something you do not want in fundamental law. In 1973, the record was corrected.
“At the end of the day,” said Alford, “I think that group of people were Louisiana’s greatest generation.”
The book is based on an unpublished memoir by E.L. “Bubba” Henry, who served as chairman of the 1973 convention.
“It is an untold story,” Alford said. “I think it is the best untold story from recent Louisiana political history.”
“The Last Constitution” is now in print. Its first run sold out in four days. It is produced within the state of Louisiana and available at thelastconstitution.com. The second printing will be on retail shelves and in ebook format in late January.