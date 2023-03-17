BATON ROUGE, La. - For nearly 50 years, State Rep. Francis Thompson has represented his north Louisiana House district as a conservative Democrat, earning the title of the longest-serving legislator under that party's banner.
But Thompson said on Friday that he will switch parties and join House Republicans — which would give the GOP 70 House votes if all members vote along party lines, the number needed to override a veto by Democrat Gov. John Bel Edwards. Republicans already held a supermajority in the Senate.
"Let me be clear — nothing has changed," Thompson said at a press conference Friday at the Louisiana Republican Party headquarters in Baton Rouge. "There are values and principles that I firmly hold onto that guide my decisions. My conservative voting record over the years I have served in the Legislature speaks for itself."
The decision comes amid a broader shift in Louisiana electoral politics, as registered Democrats have fallen off voter rolls in droves.
