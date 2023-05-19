BOSSIER CITY, La. - A fundraiser is happening Friday for a Bossier City police officer who was shot in the line of duty.
The Bossier City Fraternal Order of Police is sponsoring a cookout fundraiser for Bossier City Officer Kenny Gallon.
Earlier this month, Gallon was shot and seriously injured at the Valero gas station on Industrial Drive while responding to a shots fired call.
Friday's cookout is happening in front of the police department on Benton Road from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
The menu will be hamburgers, chips, and a drink for donation only and all proceeds will go to Officer Gallon and his family.