BOSSIER CITY, La. - A fundraiser is happening Friday for a Bossier City police officer who was shot in the line of duty.

The Bossier City Fraternal Order of Police is sponsoring a cookout fundraiser for Bossier City Officer Kenny Gallon.

Earlier this month, Gallon was shot and seriously injured at the Valero gas station on Industrial Drive while responding to a shots fired call.

Friday's cookout is happening in front of the police department on Benton Road from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The menu will be hamburgers, chips, and a drink for donation only and all proceeds will go to Officer Gallon and his family. 

