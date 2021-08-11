Fred made landfall in the Dominican Republic early Wednesday. By nightfall, the storm was downgraded to a depression.
As of the 11 p.m. EDT advisory, the National Hurricane Center posted winds of 35 mph with higher gusts.
Tropical Storm Watches were still in effect for Cuba, the Bahamas and Haiti. 39 mph or greater wind gusts are possible over the next day or so.
The official forecast has Fred intensifying and moving into the eastern Gulf of Mexico over the weekend. The white shading shows the uncertainty in that outlook.
