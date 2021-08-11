Satellite Image of Fred from Wednesday Evening
Satellite Image of Fred from Wednesday Evening

Fred made landfall in the Dominican Republic early Wednesday.  By nightfall, the storm was downgraded to a depression.

Current Data on Tropical Depression Fred from the National Hurricane Center

As of the 11 p.m. EDT advisory, the National Hurricane Center posted winds of 35 mph with higher gusts.

Watches and Warnings for Fred

Tropical Storm Watches were still in effect for Cuba, the Bahamas and Haiti.  39 mph or greater wind gusts are possible over the next day or so.

National Hurricane Center Forecast

The official forecast has Fred intensifying and moving into the eastern Gulf of Mexico over the weekend.  The white shading shows the uncertainty in that outlook.

Track Fred with the KTBS 3 Hurricane Tracker.

