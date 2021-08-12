Thursday evening's satellite image of Tropical Depression Fred showed the storm near the east coast of Cuba.
The 8 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center indicated no major changes in Fred's intensity over the past 24 hours. Winds were at 35 mph with higher gusts. The storm was slowly moving toward south Florida at 7 mph.
Fred is forecast to intensify over the next few days as it heads into the Gulf of Mexico. As a result, Tropical Storm Watches are posted across southwest Florida and the Keys.
The official forecast takes Fred into the Florida panhandle early next week.
