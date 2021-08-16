Radar Image of Tropical Storm Fred
Radar Image of Tropical Storm Fred

We are just a few weeks away from the average peak of the Atlantic Basin Hurricane Season (September 10th) and three storms are churning up the tropics.

Current Data on Tropical Storm Fred

Tropical Storm Fred pushed inland Monday afternoon.  By the late evening, winds were still over 40 mph as it moved into southeast Alabama.

Tropical Storm Fred Forecast

The National Hurricane Center forecasts Fred to dissipate over the Appalachians.

Tropical Depression Grace Currents

Grace was once a Tropical Storm last weekend.  As of Monday evening, it remained a Depression.

Forecast for Tropical Depression Grace

The forecast calls for the storm to make a few landfalls this week.  It even has Grace becoming a Hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico.  This storm is not forecast to bother the ArkLaTex.

Tropical Storm Henri Currents

Henri was near Bermuda Monday evening.

Tropical Storm Henri Forecast

It's expected to remain there for the next 5 days.

Keep tabs on these storms and the rest of the tropics 24/7 with the KTBS 3 Hurricane Tracker.

