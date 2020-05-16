Weather Alert

...A FLASH FLOOD WATCH IS IN EFFECT THROUGH 7 AM SUNDAY FOR PARTS OF NORTHEAST TEXAS, SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS, AND NORTHWEST LOUISIANA... ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SHREVEPORT HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS, NORTHWEST LOUISIANA, SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA, AND NORTHEAST TEXAS, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS, COLUMBIA, HEMPSTEAD, HOWARD, LAFAYETTE, LITTLE RIVER, MILLER, NEVADA, AND SEVIER. IN NORTHWEST LOUISIANA, BOSSIER, CADDO, CLAIBORNE, AND WEBSTER. IN SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA, MCCURTAIN. IN NORTHEAST TEXAS, BOWIE, CAMP, CASS, FRANKLIN, GREGG, HARRISON, MARION, MORRIS, RED RIVER, SMITH, TITUS, UPSHUR, AND WOOD. * THROUGH EARLY SUNDAY MORNING * ONE TO THREE INCHES OF RAINFALL WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH ISOLATED HIGHER AMOUNTS ACROSS THE WATCH AREA THIS EVENING AND THROUGH THE OVERNIGHT HOURS. * POOR DRAINAGE AND FLOOD PRONE AREAS SUCH AS LOW WATER CROSSINGS WILL BE PARTICULARLY SUSCEPTIBLE TO FLASH FLOODING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&