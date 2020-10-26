COVID-19 has hit everyone differently, but for most, feelings of anxiety and stress have increased this year. In that way, no one is immune to the effects of COVID-19.
The Arkansas Department of Human Services has a program to help you find the resources you need to receive counseling services. It's called Promoting Positive Emotions.
Stay Positive Arkansas and The Promoting Positive Emotions or (PPE) program helps individuals and communities mentally and emotionally recover from disasters, such as the current COVID-19 pandemic. This program started thanks to a grant from SAMHSA and FEMA, and has been going on for a few months now.
The Arkansas DHS partnered with over fourteen organizations across the state who are providing crisis counseling. They are able to serve residents in all 75 Arkansas counties.
This program is FREE to Arkansas Residents and can easily be provided in person or via video or phone for those who don't feel comfortable with in-person visits.
Since the pandemic began, if you or a loved one have felt sadness, loneliness, detachment, isolation, nervousness, fear and are worried about the future - you may be in need of help. Symptoms can range from changes in sleep or appetite to a new feeling of anxiety or anxiety attacks.
Whether you’ve lost your job, caught COVID and are now dealing with residual complications, or if you are just experiencing stress due to the uncontrollable elements of this virus, every person has been affected by COVID-19 in one way or another.
Arkansas DHS wants people to know that there is no shame or stigma involved in getting or being concerned about getting COVID-19. Fear and anxiety about a new disease can be overwhelming for anyone.
Just call their Crisis Support Line at 833-993-2382 and they will connect you with one of their Partners.
There are no age requirements. Project PPE and their partners are happy to work with children under age 18 as long as there is parent/guardian consent to provide our services.
For more information, visit www.staypositivearkansas.org.