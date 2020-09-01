SHREVEPORT, La. - Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport announced Tuesday more COVID-19 testing sites will open this week.
Testing is open to Louisiana residents ages 2 and older. Ochsner encourages those who aren't experiencing symptoms to get tested anyway.
Wednesday: Airport Park Community Center, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Thursday and Friday: A.B. Palmer Community Center, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Testing is free, but bring an ID and an insurance card. No one will be turned away based on their insurance status.
Testing results are expected back in 3 to 4 days.