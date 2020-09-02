SHREVEPORT, La. - Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport and LSU Health Shreveport are offering free COVID-19 testing this week.
Ochsner LSU Health will be set up at Airport Park Community Center, on Kennedy drive, Wednesday, September 2nd. They will also be set up at the A.B. Palmer Community Center, at E.79th Street, Thursday and Friday September 3rd and 4th. Both Locations will be open from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Members of the community who wish to be tested should bring an ID and insurance card, if applicable. There are no out-of-pocket costs for those seeking a test and no one will be turned away based on their insurance status
LSU Health Shreveport's mobile team will be at Galilee Baptist Church Thursday, September 3rd and 10th, from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. A testing site will also be set up at the former STAGE department store in Springhill September 9th from 8-noon.