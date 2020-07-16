MARSHALL, Texas - The Texas National Guard will no longer be deployed to offer free COVID-19 testing in Harrison County, Texas.
That service officially ends Friday, according to Harrison County Health Department Executive Director Jennifer Hancock.
The Texas Guard conducted the tests on about four different occasions, testing hundreds of people each time. There is still testing in Harrison County; it's just not the free test offered by the county.
A person now will have to go to a doctor or a walk in clinic for testing.
“As of this Friday that service is going to stop from the original deployment that the governor did for the Texas Guard to come out and do that so we’ve been told that particular service is stopping,” said Hancock, who is hoping the state will offer another option soon, especially with school starting in a few weeks.
There's also been concern about a lack of testing supplies. But Hancock said the issue has not been a shortage of supplies but a backlog of COVID-19 tests at labs across the country.
“When they did free testing last Thursday, they met their max test capacity about noon. It wasn’t that they didn’t have many test kits, it was trying to prevent that backlog so they were limiting the number per day so they could get tests back a little quicker,” said Hancock.
Harrison County is reporting a total of 6,345 tests given. The county has 1,231 active coronavirus cases.