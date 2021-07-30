MINDEN, La. - The Webster Parish School System is partnering with LSU Health and Science Center (LSUHS) to offer free COVID vaccines to children ages 12 and up during the annual Back to School Bash on Aug. 9.
LSUHC will be providing free Pfizer vaccines for students from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the North Webster High School library in Springhill and at the front entrance of the J.E. Harper Pathways to Excellence Center in Minden.
A parent must be present in order for the student to receive the vaccine.